Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATRGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATR opened at GBX 447.06 ($5.86) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 465.51. The firm has a market cap of £487.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (Get Rating)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

