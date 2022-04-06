SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

SE opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. SEA has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 119.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in SEA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,187 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,171,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SEA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

