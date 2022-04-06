SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.94. 90,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 70,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Robotti Robert boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 134,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 586.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

