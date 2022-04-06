Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.