SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $7.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

