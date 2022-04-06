Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Michael W. Rodensky Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

