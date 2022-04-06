Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Michael W. Rodensky Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
