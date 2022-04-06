Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Semtech stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

