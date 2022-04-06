Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 58,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,977. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

