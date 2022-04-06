Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €86.62 ($95.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.40 and its 200-day moving average is €117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.