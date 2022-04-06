Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €86.62 ($95.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.40 and its 200-day moving average is €117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.