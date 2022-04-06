Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Up 0%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.