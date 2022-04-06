Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.46. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,973,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

