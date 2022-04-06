Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

