Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.77

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.
Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.