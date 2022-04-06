Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.77

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

