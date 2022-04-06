Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.24 ($188.18).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.