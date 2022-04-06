Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 6160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

