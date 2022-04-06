Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 2,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 84,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 903,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

