SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 246,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,651 shares.The stock last traded at 4.81 and had previously closed at 5.40.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.87.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

