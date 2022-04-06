Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,680 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.61. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

