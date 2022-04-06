Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). Approximately 93,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 415,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Get Smiths News alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,573.77).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.