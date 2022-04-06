Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
