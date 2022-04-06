SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post $23.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $156.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

SLGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

