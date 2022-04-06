Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 425,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

