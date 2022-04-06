Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $21.82

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $20.71. Sotera Health shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sotera Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

