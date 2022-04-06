Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.89. 1,107,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,405,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

