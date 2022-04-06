Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.18. 6,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.