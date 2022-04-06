Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.69

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.41. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 21,615 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

