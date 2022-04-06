SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 194,202 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $34.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.