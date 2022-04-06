SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.19

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.19 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 215685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,591,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 322,434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.