SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 667,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,994,553 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $68.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

