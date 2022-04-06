Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.16. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 35,456 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.