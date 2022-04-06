Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.16. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 35,456 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.