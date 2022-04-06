Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

