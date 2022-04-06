Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

SPRO stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 233,954 shares of company stock worth $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

