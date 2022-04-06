Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SPIR stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

