Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.