Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $607-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 530,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,688. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

