Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

