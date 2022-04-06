Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 12.3%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was down 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.60 and last traded at $127.33. Approximately 525,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,559,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Stephens started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 403.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Square by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

