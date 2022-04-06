Sri Srinivasan Sells 4,366 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $365,041.20.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

