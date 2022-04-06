St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.00

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 1391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.