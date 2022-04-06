Standard Bank Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

SGBLY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

