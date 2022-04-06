Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.