State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

