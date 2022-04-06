State of Michigan Retirement System Has $941,000 Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PS Business Parks by 169.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.