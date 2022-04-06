State of Michigan Retirement System Has $998,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.13.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.