State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $101,747,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

DTM opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

