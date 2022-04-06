State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 206,854 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

