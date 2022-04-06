State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

LANC opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

