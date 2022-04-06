State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,013 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

