State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

