State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.75 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AES were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.